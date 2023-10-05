Zelensky and Italian Prime Minister Meloni discuss Ukraine’s defence needs and new military aid package

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgi Meloni discussed the next package of military assistance to Italy, including ways to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence.

According to Censor.NET, the Head of State announced this.

"During our meeting with Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, we confirmed the strong Ukrainian-Italian partnership. I am grateful to Italy for its principled and consistent support in protecting our freedom, our people and our families. I informed about the progress of our counter-offensive and our priority defence needs. We discussed the next package of military assistance from Italy, including ways to strengthen our air defence," Zelensky said.

He specified that the parties also discussed key challenges to Europe's security, including hybrid threats from Russia.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez discussed new package of defense support, which will include air defense equipment, artillery, and anti-drone systems

"We must protect our continent from Russia turning food, energy, migration and other issues into weapons. Protecting Ukraine from Russian aggression means also protecting the whole of Europe from all the threats and destabilisation provoked by the Kremlin. In particular, in Africa, where Russia is destabilising entire countries," he stressed.