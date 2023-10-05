ENG
defense (753) Anti-aircraft warfare (1329) Pistorius (100) Rustem Umerov (240)

Umerov and Pistorius discussed situation on frontline and Ukraine’s needs for air defence, MLRS and armoured vehicles

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umerov had a telephone conversation with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius.

As Censor.NET reports this with reference to Umerov's statement.

"We discussed the situation at the front and the priority needs of Ukraine - air defence, MLRS, armoured vehicles," the minister said.

Umerov also thanked Pistorius and the German people for their significant support and leadership in military assistance to Ukraine.

