Ukrainian IT army hacked into Russian airline booking system and shut down major Russian airports

Ukrainian cyber specialists have hacked into the Russian airline booking system Leonardo, shutting down the operation of Russia’s largest airports.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov.

"The IT army is actively working, almost every day Russian websites go down, data leaks, and the work of government agencies is paralysed. One of the latest cases is the shutdown of Russia's largest airports. The IT army hacked the Russian airline booking system Leonardo.

If Ukrainian airports cannot operate because of the war, why should Russian ones?

The IT army is constantly upgrading its skills, replenishing its ranks and preparing new "surprises" for the Russians," Fedorov wrote.

