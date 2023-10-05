German Ambassador Jäger: Russia must be held accountable for massacre of civilians in Hroza village in Kharkiv region - it is war crime

German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger reacted to the massacre of civilians by Russians in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv region and said that the perpetrators should be brought to justice.

The diplomat wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"The killing of civilians is a war crime. What happened today in the village of Hroza is cruel and inhuman. Only Russia is responsible for this massacre of civilians. The perpetrators must be brought to justice," the German ambassador said.

As a reminder, 50 people, including a child, were killed as a result of a Russian strike on the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region.

