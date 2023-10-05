Ukraine needs more air defense systems to protect our country from terror - Umierov about strike on Hroza

Ukraine needs more air defense systems to protect itself from terrorist attacks similar to today’s shelling of Hroza village in Kharkiv region.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports

"A brutal and deliberate Russian terrorist attack - a missile hit a grocery store-café in the Kharkiv region. 49 (according to current data, 50. - Ed.) people were killed.Condolences to all who have lost loved ones. Ukraine needs more air defense systems to protect our country from terror. We are discussing this with our partners," the post reads.

It should be noted that the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleh Syniehubov said that the ruscists attacked a cafe and a shop in the village of Hroza at around 13:15.

Later, the head of the region said that the number of victims was already 49.

The Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that the number of victims has increased to 50. Provisionally, the Russians hit the village with Iskander.