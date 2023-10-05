President of Estonia Karis on Hroza shelling in Kharkiv region: That is why Ukraine needs our help

Estonian President Alar Karis has condemned the Russian strike on the Hroza village of Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, which killed 51 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to Karis's Twitter .

He called this Russian terrorist attack "absolutely terrible."

"Killing civilians is pathetic. Every crime must be punished. Such tragedies confirm that Ukraine still need help and support," Karis said.

It should be noted that the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleh Syniehubov said that the ruscists attacked a cafe and a shop in the village of Hroza at around 13:15.

Later, the head of the region said that the number of victims was already 49.

The Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said the number of victims has increased to 50. Provisionally, the Russians hit the village with Iskander.

Later on, Klymenko informed that the number of victims had increased to 51.