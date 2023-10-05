ENG
British Ambassador Harris on Russia’s shelling of Hroza in Kharkiv region: "We must defeat this evil"

British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris expressed his condolences to all those who lost loved ones during the barbaric shelling of the village of Hroza in Kharkiv region by Russia and said that we must defeat this evil.

"I was horrified to learn the news of Russia's barbaric shelling of the village of Hroza and the deaths of dozens of civilians. My sincere condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. We must defeat this evil," Harris said.

Watch more: Russian strike on Hroza village in Kharkiv region hits shop and cafe where wake was held - Klymenko. VIDEO

