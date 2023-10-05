Prosecutor’s Office: Russians killed more than half of residents of Hroza village in Kharkiv region with one missile

In the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, Russians killed more than half of the residents with a single missile.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Dmytro Chubenko, during the telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"This is a small settlement. It currently has about a hundred residents. Most of the residents of this village were killed by a single missile launched by the Russians. This is the largest number of victims of a single shelling since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in our region," said Chubenko.

He confirmed that a memorial service for the soldier was held in the cafe, attended by his relatives and friends.

"All the dead are civilians. They are mostly women and elderly people. Ordinary local residents who were burying and commemorating their fellow villagers," Chubenko said.

Yevhen Vasylenko, a spokesman for the Kharkiv Regional State Emergency Service, said during the telethon that a total of 58 people had been rescued from the rubble, 51 of whom were killed.

Rescuers, medics, law enforcement officers, volunteers, and local residents continue to work at the site.

"The search for the bodies of the victims continues. It is difficult to say whether there are more people under the rubble. According to preliminary data, there were about 60 people in the cafe, and possibly more. The rescue operation will continue until we clear the rubble," Vasylenko said.

As a reminder, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Synehubov, said that the ruscists attacked a cafe and a shop in the village of Hroza at around 13:15.

Later, the head of the region said that the number of victims had already reached 49 people.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the number of victims had risen to 50. Earlier, the Russians struck the village of Iskander.

Later, Klymenko said that the death toll had risen to 51.