Minister of Agriculture of Poland Telus: We do not know what suspension of Ukraine’s complaint to WTO means, we demand its withdrawal

Polish Minister of Agriculture Robert Telus said that he does not understand what the suspension of Ukraine’s complaint to the World Trade Organization means and repeated the demand to withdraw it in order to improve Polish-Ukrainian relations.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to PPA (Polish Press Agency).

"We don't know what 'suspended complaint' means. We demand the withdrawal of the complaint, because it is baseless and absurd. How can the Ukrainian government complain to the Polish government that the Polish government is protecting the interests of Polish farmers? This is absurd. And our appeal to the Ukrainian side is as follows: if we want to restore relations, Ukraine should withdraw its complaint to the WTO, and not talk about some kind of suspension," Telus emphasized.

He also added that Poland has no confirmation from the WTO that the complaint has been suspended.

Read more: Poland plans to cancel aid for Ukrainian refugees next year

Earlier today, Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade Representative of Ukraine, said that Ukraine's WTO complaints against Poland, Hungary and Slovakia are now "on hold."