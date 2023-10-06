Enemy is unsuccessfully trying to storm Avdiivka area of Donetsk region, Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting counter-battery fight in Kherson direction, - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.

During the past day, 37 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 3 missiles and 65 air strikes, carried out 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state.

The following were hit by airstrikes: Hrabovske, Sumy region; Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region; Spirne, Klishchiivka, Ivanopillia, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Urozhaine, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Kozatske, Odradokamyanka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

The occupiers did not conduct offensive actions in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks in the area east of Makiivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers had success east of Andriivka, Donetsk region. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the area east of Diliivka, Donetsk region. The defense forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and secure themselves at the achieved boundaries.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region. Also, the enemy carried out 14 unsuccessful attacks in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the Zolota Nyva and Vodiane settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders are holding back the invaders in the area southeast of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Defense forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, gain a foothold on the occupied borders, and exhaust the enemy.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying warehouses and successfully hitting the enemy's rear.