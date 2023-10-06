ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 281,090 (+620 per day), 4,777 tanks, 6,666 artillery systems, 9,082 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 281,090 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.10.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 281,090 (+620) people,

tanks - 4777 (+20) units,

armored combat vehicles - 9082 (+30) units,

artillery systems - 6666 (+23) units,

MLRS - 806 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 540 (+0) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 316 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 5158 (+29),

cruise missiles - 1530 (+0),

ships/boats - 20 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 9015 (+35) units,

special equipment - 951 (+3).

Read more: At night, Air Defense Forces destroyed 24 enemies "Shahed" UAVs out of 29, - General Staff

