Air defense destroyed 25 strike UAVs out of 33 at night - Air Force

"On the night of 6 October 2023, the Russian occupation forces once again attacked from Cape Chauda (TOT Crimea) with Shahed-type attack UAVs. The launches of 33 Shaheds were recorded, heading in several groups towards the southern, eastern, and central regions.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The Air Force, in cooperation with the Air Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 25 Shahed-131/136, in particular within the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr regions," the statement said.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack.

