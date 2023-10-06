Scholz again stated that transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine would lead to "escalation" of war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again stated that Germany has not yet made a decision on the supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine. According to him, this is how Berlin tries to prevent the "escalation" of the war.

Scholz said this at a press conference on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Granada, Censor.NET reports with reference to Politico.

Journalists asked the Chancellor why he did not want to send cruise missiles. He replied that this decision can be made only after "careful consideration".

Read more: Putin should realize that UN countries are determined to seriously defend principles of peaceful order, - Scholz

"At the end of the day, when a war has been going on for so long, these considerations cannot stop immediately," Scholz said. He added that his government "must always take into account what the constitution requires of us and what options we have."

"This includes, in particular, the fact that we must of course ensure that there is no escalation of the war and that Germany does not become part of the conflict. This is also my task as chancellor," said the head of the German government.

Scholz did not specify which potential constitutional restrictions he was referring to.

Read more: German deputies wrote letter to Scholz with demand to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles: They are needed to weaken military logistics of Russian Federation