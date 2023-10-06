ENG
Number of people killed as result of attack on Hroza in Kharkiv region has increased to 52

52 people are killed as a result of a missile strike on Hroza in the Kharkiv region.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainska Pravda.

"So far, 52 people have died as a result of this rocket attack. One person died in a medical facility," he said.

death (1543) Kharkivshchyna (1976) Synehubiv (293)
