In Tavria direction, high-value Russian REB R-330Zh "Zhitel" station was destroyed - Tarnavsky

During the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 13 airstrikes, carried out 24 combat engagements and carried out 915 artillery strikes, the Defense Forces carried out 1,270 fire missions in the Tauri direction.

This was announced by the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria", General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, Censor.NET informs.

"For the last day, the loss of the enemy amounted to 323 people, in particular, 2 occupiers surrendered.

44 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 4 tanks, 12 ACVs, 6 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 9 unmanned aerial vehicles, 10 vehicles, and a unit of special equipment of the occupiers. Also, 2 ammunition warehouses and another important enemy object were destroyed," the message reads.

