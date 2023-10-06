Sweden will provide Ukraine with new package of military support worth almost $200 million, - Minister of Defense Jonson

Sweden will send Ukraine a new military aid package worth 2.2 billion kroner ($199 million), which includes mostly ammunition.

This was announced by Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonson at a press conference on Friday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Reuters.

The new military aid package includes mainly ammunition and spare parts for previously provided systems, he noted.

In addition, according to the defense minister, the Swedish government has also officially instructed the armed forces to analyze whether his country can send Jas Gripen fighters to Ukraine.

The new military aid package will be Sweden's 14th aid package to Ukraine since the beginning of the war, and the total cost of such aid from the Scandinavian country is more than 22 billion kroner.

Read more: Spain will supply 6 HAWK air defense systems to Ukraine, - Zelenskyy