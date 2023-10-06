European Union delayed its expansion for too long, Ukraine pushed process, - Borrell

Thanks to the application of Ukraine, which has become a new candidate, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, expects the process of EU enlargement to be accelerated.

Borrell said this at an informal meeting of EU leaders in Granada, Censor.NET informs with reference to "European Pravda".

He commented on the need for a target date for the next EU enlargement, which has been hotly debated in the European Union lately. The discussion began after the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, proposed the year 2030 as a benchmark.

"It's good to have a goal, it's good to have a horizon. It's a political horizon. The goal of a fixed date is to mobilize the political energy to start moving. This does not mean that it will be the exact date. If we don't have a horizon, people will start thinking, "Okay, we have time." But we don't have time," Borrell said.

He noted that the EU delayed the enlargement process for a very long time. But now, thanks to the application of Ukraine, which has become a new candidate, Borrell expects the expansion process to be accelerated.

"It (Ukraine. - Ed.) "pushed" the queue, and the queue will move, and we will move faster," said the top EU diplomat.