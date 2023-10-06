Body of 68-year-old woman was found at site of shelling in Kharkiv. She was grandmother of dead 10-year-old boy and his wounded 11-month-old brother

In Kharkiv, rescuers found the body of a 68-year-old woman who died as a result of the morning shelling by Russian troops.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"Rescuers found the body of a 68-year-old woman, the grandmother of the dead 10-year-old boy and his wounded 11-month-old brother, at the site of a Russian missile hitting a residential building in Kharkiv," the statement said.

So far, 28 people have been reported injured. Work to clear the rubble continues.

On the morning of 6 October, the Russian-backed militants attacked Kharkiv. Later, it became known that they hit civilian infrastructure, including a residential building.

The body of a child was found under the rubble of the house.

