In morning, occupiers shelled Shevchenkove of Kupiansk district, civilian was wounded

On October 6, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the Russian military shelled Shevchenkove of the Kupiansk district.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"Private homes and commercial buildings were damaged. A 56-year-old local resident was injured. According to preliminary data, the blow was inflicted with a "Tornado-S" MLRS," the report says.

Read more: Number of people killed as result of attack on Hroza in Kharkiv region has increased to 52

