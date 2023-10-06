Germany has 12 Patriot systems, one of which Scholz promised Ukraine - German Defense Ministry

The Bundeswehr has a total of 12 Patriot air defense systems in service.

This was announced at a briefing by the spokesman for the German Ministry of Defense Mitko Mueller, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"As of now, the Bundeswehr has 12 systems, not including the one that was transferred to Ukraine this spring," Mueller said.

He clarified that this number, however, includes three systems that are currently deployed in Poland to strengthen the air defense of an ally country.

Mueller said that he had "no information" on whether there were any time limits on the Patriot system, which Germany promised to give to Ukraine during a meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The officer added that the details of the package will be made public when they are finalized.

The official reminded that next week there will be meetings in the Ramstein format and a meeting of EU defense ministers to discuss this topic.