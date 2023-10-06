China avoids condemnation of Russia for strike on Hroza village in Kharkiv region that killed more than 50 people

China does not condemn Russian shelling of Groza village in Kharkiv region or express condolences

This is stated in the response of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The request stated that UN Secretary-General Guterres and the EU condemned the Russian attack on the village store and the killing of civilians and asked whether China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a major world power, could condemn this obvious war crime.

The response provided by the spokesperson's office reads: "China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent and clear. We call on the relevant parties to exercise maximum restraint, bring about an early ceasefire and end hostilities."

It is noted that there are no words of condemnation of the terrorist attack by the Russian military, nor condolences to Ukrainians in the response.