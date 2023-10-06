Navy cannot confirm information about explosion of Turkish ship on mine near Romania

The Ukrainian Navy cannot confirm the information that the Turkish cargo ship Kafkametler hit a mine off the coast of Romania.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, in a commentary to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

According to the spokesman, the Turkish ship was inspected, but there was no damage. That is, the information about the mine explosion was false.

"Such information has been circulating, but it is not confirmed and we do not confirm it. Everything there was inspected, there was no damage, there was no explosion, the information is not true," Pletenchuk said.