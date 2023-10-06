Russians in occupied Crimea are trying to find partisans among local population - National Resistance Center

In Crimea, administrative and police conditions continue to tighten due to the occupiers’ attempts to find partisans among the local population.

According to the Resistance Movement on the peninsula, last month there was a tendency to increase the average daily throughput of civilians crossing the occupier-controlled checkpoints on the border between the annexed peninsula and Kherson region. The number of such people is 15 thousand per day.

According to the NSDC, the enemy is concerned about the activity and increased effectiveness of the Resistance Movement in Crimea, which is why it has strengthened the "counterintelligence regime" to identify and combat the Ukrainian underground.