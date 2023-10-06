Autumn and winter weather will complicate combat operations, but different scenarios are possible - Defense Forces

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing for the onset of autumn and winter cold weather. They will make combat operations more difficult, but much depends on whether it rains first or frosts hit immediately.

The head of the press service of the Eastern Military Group, Ilya Yevlash, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the preparations include the transfer of equipment to winter condition, the replacement of oils, the addition of various fuel additives, as well as preparations to provide personnel with stoves and heating equipment.

Yevlash explained that volunteers are actively helping the military in this regard, sending hot water bottles and other necessary equipment to the Armed Forces to help keep our soldiers warm in the cold season.

The head of the press service of the Eastern Military Group also added that the servicemen are insulating their dugouts and warming their places of residence. This is a standard set of measures with the onset of winter.

Yevlash also noted that the onset of cold weather will affect the course of combat operations, but the military will be watching the weather.

"If it is raining, it is one scenario, if it is freezing, it will be another scenario. As the ground will remain frozen, heavy equipment will be able to drive on it," noted Yevlash.

He also explained that fog and rain will affect the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, which cannot be used in such weather. In such weather, it will be difficult to use tactical and army aviation, and it will be much more difficult to conduct combat operations.

That is why the military will monitor and respond to this in accordance with the situation and operational situation on the ground.