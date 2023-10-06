More than 200 thousand Ukrainian refugees have already left Czech Republic

More than 200,000 Ukrainian citizens who entered the Czech Republic after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion have already left the country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Evropeiska Pravda.

According to Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakusan, a total of 561,605 Ukrainian refugees have applied for temporary protection in the Czech Republic since the beginning of the full-scale war until October 1 this year.

"Thus, more than 200 thousand of them have already left the Czech Republic during the war. These people either went to another EU member state or returned to Ukraine," he explained.

At the same time, the minister emphasized that Ukrainian citizens, about 360 thousand people, came to the Department for Asylum and Migration Policy to receive their visa stamps.

Rakusan warned that those who do not appear in person at the Department of Asylum and Migration Policy by the end of September will lose their temporary protection status from the Czech Republic.

He also clarified that out of nearly 359,000 registered Ukrainians, about 115,000 are already working legally.

"Knowing that a large group of these 359,000 are children, the elderly and women who care for children and cannot work, the figure of 115,000 is very good, and there is a tendency to increase," the minister said.

According to the most conservative estimates, this year alone, legally employed Ukrainians will pay between 12 and 15 billion Czech crowns (almost 500 million to 700 million euros) in taxes to the Czech state budget.