Ukrainian Armed Forces seeing success in Bakhmut direction, Russians concentrate efforts on Kupiansk-Lyman direction, - Defense Forces

The Defense Forces are successful in the Bakhmut direction and continue to knock the Russians out of their positions. In the Kupiansk-Lyman direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the Makiivka area.

This was announced by the head of the press service of the Eastern group of troops Illia Yevlash on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today we have successes in the Bakhmut direction, we continue to knock the enemy out of previously occupied positions, we also repel attacks, attempts by the enemy to restore their previously lost positions. In particular, the enemy is trying to storm Klishchiivka and Andriivka without success. Eight combat engagements were recorded in the Bakhmut direction over the last day. The enemy shelled the Armed Forces of Ukraine 519 times, using MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System), barrel artillery, mortars, grenade launchers of various types and small arms, and used aviation four times. We managed to eliminate a number of different artillery systems and heavy equipment of the enemy," Yevlash said.

According to him, three tanks, one armored infantry fighting vehicle (AIFV), Nona S and Msta B guns, and one D-20 and one D-30 were destroyed in the Bakhmut direction. An enemy electronic warfare control post, eight FPV drones and two UAVs Zala were detected and destroyed.

He noted that enemy FPV drones are currently very annoying and there is a lot of focus on destroying them.

Read more: In Lyman-Kupiansk direction, enemy is intensively using aviation, trying to storm Makiivka, - Defense Forces

Yevlash emphasized that the enemy is currently focusing its attention on the Lyman-Kupiansk direction.

"Now the enemy is focusing its attention on the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, resuming armed hostilities there. Thus, four combat engagements were recorded there over the past day. The enemy focuses its attention near Makiivka, and also intensively uses its artillery systems. Over the past day, 663 attacks were recorded in this direction, eight times the enemy used aviation, both tactical and army. In particular, the enemy began to use Su-35 attack aircraft more often, as well as Su-25 and Ka-52 helicopters. In this direction, 116 occupiers and 18 samples of weapons and military equipment were eliminated, including six T-71 tanks," the spokesman said.

According to him, our anti-tank crews skillfully repel enemy attacks, strike at concentrations of personnel, eliminate infantry, assault groups and sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRG) of the enemy.

The defense forces also destroyed two UAVs of various types and seven enemy cars, three ammunition depots.

Read more: Russians are preparing for offensive in Kupiansk-Lyman direction, - Defense Forces