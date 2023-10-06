Atrocities of Russians in Kharkiv region prove that support for Ukraine must be constant, - Kuleba

The atrocities committed by the Russians in the Kharkiv region - the attacks on the center of Kharkiv and the cafe in the village of Hroza - prove that global support for Ukraine must be constant and increase.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said this on the X social network, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the attack by Russian terrorists on Hroza yesterday, at least 52 people were killed, including a child. The attack on Kharkiv today killed another child. These atrocities prove that global support for Ukraine must be constant and increased. Its weakening will only lead to an increase in the number of such war crimes", noted Kuleba.

