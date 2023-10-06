Ukraine calls on IOC to impose sanctions against Russia for including "regional Olympic councils" of occupied territories in Russian Olympic Committee

The inclusion of "regional Olympic councils" of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in the Olympic Committee of the Russian Federation is a violation of the Olympic Charter. The International Olympic Committee must respond to this.

This is stated in the statement of the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that he sent an official letter to the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, with a request to react to the "recognition" by the Russian Olympic Committee of the regional organizations of the occupied Ukrainian territories.

Gutzeit noted that the Olympic "councils" of the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic", "Donetsk People's Republic", Kherson and Zaporizhzhia "Olympic Councils" were accepted into the composition of the OC of Russia at the meeting of the Executive Committee on October 5, 2023. The Olympic "Council" of Sevastopol and the Olympic Council of the Republic of Crimea were accepted into the 2016 OCR.

He noted that such actions are a gross and clear violation of the Olympic Charter.

The Russian Olympic Committee, Gutzeit emphasizes, does not fulfill its obligations to comply with the provisions of the Olympic Charter, does not ensure compliance with the Olympic Charter in its country and participates in activities that contradict the Olympic Charter.

Ukraine asks Bach to bring up the issue of this violation for consideration at the next meeting of the IOC Executive Committee.

Gutzeit also asks to apply sanctions against the Russian Federation, established by the Olympic Charter, for such a gross violation of the principles and foundations of the Olympic movement.