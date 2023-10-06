Ukraine to OSCE on shelling of Hroza in Kharkiv region: Russia still hopes for its terrorist tactics

With the missile attack on a shop-café in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region, Russia has once again demonstrated its terrorist nature, hoping to succeed in its tactics of constant terror against the civilian population.

This was stated by Ukraine's Permanent Representative to International Organisations in Vienna Yevhen Tsymbaliuk during a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Friday, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"By deliberately attacking civilian objects in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, the Kremlin regime has once again confirmed its terrorist nature. A cafe and a shop were completely destroyed. It is reported that 52 people were killed. Among them is a 6-year-old boy. They all gathered to pay tribute to the fallen defender, their fellow villager," he said.

The Permanent Representative quoted one of the residents of the small village, who said that "there will be one coffin in each house, and in some of them there will be three or five coffins".

"This demonstrative murder has confirmed what I said in this room yesterday. A dangerous ideology is taking deep roots in Russia. This ideology may have different names - ruscism, Nazism, fascism or Stalinism. However, its essence is the same - hatred for everything human and a willingness to kill on an industrial scale," said Tsymbaliuk.

He added that, unfortunately, the tragedy of the village of Hroza is not an isolated case, and residential areas in cities such as Kharkiv and Kherson were also shelled early this morning.

"In Kharkiv, a 10-year-old boy was found under the rubble. The child was wrapped in a blanket. The innocent boy was just sleeping and was killed in his bed. Another 20 people were injured, including an 11-month-old baby," the diplomat said.

According to him, Russia "deliberately seeks to inflict as many civilian casualties as possible".

"Moscow still believes that its terrorist tactics can work. The mass graves in Mariupol, Bucha, and Izium prove that Russia's cruelty has no limits. The recent attacks on Kramatorsk, Kremenchuk, Vinnytsia, and Dnipro show that Russia has no legal or moral constraints on attacking a railway station, a shopping centre, a city centre, or a high-rise building. All of them are well suited for their terrorist purpose," the Ukrainian ambassador said.

He stressed the need to stop Russian terror and the impossibility of compromise with the aggressor state.

"Every attack like the one on the village of Hroza shows that Ukraine must be provided with all the necessary military equipment and weapons to exercise its right to self-defence and protect human life and dignity, which is the core value of the Helsinki Final Act. Because this is not only Ukraine's struggle, it is our common struggle for freedom and democracy," said the Ukrainian Ambassador to the OSCE.