Netherlands allocates more than EUR 100 million for support package for Ukraine

The Netherlands is allocating €102 million for an aid package for Ukraine. Most of it will be used to support Dutch companies involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

This is stated in a report on the government portal of the Netherlands, cited by Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

The Netherlands allocates 102 million euros for the third package of support to Ukraine in 2023. Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Lise Schreinemacher reports on this to the House of Representatives on behalf of the cabinet," the statement said.

It is noted that 60 million euros of this amount will be used to support Dutch companies that want to contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine. This money is intended to insure export credits to cover the payment risks of investments and operations in the country.

To help Ukraine prepare for the winter, €30 million will also be used to purchase gas and supply components for the electricity grid.

The remaining €12 million is intended to support the recently liberated territories.

The new support package is based on a needs assessment by the Ukrainian authorities, the World Bank and the European Commission. In this way, the Netherlands is contributing to meeting Ukraine's most urgent assistance needs.