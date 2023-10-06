During day, Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in Kupiansk, Lyman, Mariinka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on October 6, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The evening report states: Five hundred and ninety days of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state continue.

The Russian Federation continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, he does not give up his plans for the full occupation of our territory.

The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, strikes, fires at both military and civilian targets, as a result of which, unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The enemy launched 2 missiles and 57 air strikes, fired 43 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Also, the Russian Federation launched another attack on Ukraine, using 33 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type. The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 25 enemy Shaheds. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 281,090 (+620 per day), 4,777 tanks, 6,666 artillery systems, 9,082 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. More than 15 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Vovkivka, Stepne, Novodmytrivka, Popivka of Sumy region; Vovchansk, Hatyshche, Zemlianky of Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region. The enemy launched air strikes near the towns of Podoly, Ivanivka, Synkivka, and Petropavlivka of Kharkiv region. Over 15 districts were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire including Kamianka, Dvorichna, Berestove, Kyslivka, and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region.

Read more: Enemy is unsuccessfully trying to storm Avdiivka area of Donetsk region, Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting counter-battery fight in Kherson direction, - General Staff

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks in the area east of Makiivka of Luhansk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Pisky-Radkivski of the Kharkiv region, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region, and Spirne and Vesele of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar shelling, including Nevske, Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the Andriivka area south of the Donetsk region. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Klishchiivka and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the Avdiivka area. About 10 settlements, including Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

Read more: China avoids condemnation of Russia for strike on Hroza village in Kharkiv region that killed more than 50 people

In the Marinka direction, during the day, the defense forces successfully repelled about 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka. The enemy conducted air strikes near Novomykhailivka and Kostyantynivka. About 10 settlements were under occupants' fire including Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region,

In the Shakhtarsk direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the area of the settlements of Vugledar, Zolota Nyva, Staromaiorske of the Donetsk region and north of Pryiutne in the Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers launched an airstrike in the Vodiane settlement area. More than 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Urozhaine, Storozheve in Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the area northeast of Novoprokopivka. The occupiers launched an airstrike in the Mala Tokmachka settlement area. More than 20 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar attacks including Poltavka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Piatykhatky, and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Russians hit Nikopol with drones and artillery, one person was wounded

In the Kherson direction, the settlements of Antonivka and Kherson were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continued offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

The missile troops destroyed 1 control center, 1 air defense system, 6 artillery units, 1 personnel concentration area and 1 enemy electronic warfare station."

Read more: At night, Air Defense Forces destroyed 24 enemies "Shahed" UAVs out of 29, - General Staff