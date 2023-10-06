EU candidate countries have limited time to implement reforms, says Estonian Prime Minister Kallas

Countries aspiring to EU membership have a relatively short window of opportunity to implement the necessary reforms.

This opinion was expressed by the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas before the meeting of EU leaders in Granada, Spain, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"There is a short window of opportunity for reforms when the population is ready to tolerate them. The EU, in turn, should take advantage of this window," Kallas said.

Drawing on her country's experience, she acknowledged that reforms are a heavy burden for people and require a "change of mind". In Estonia, this happened immediately after liberation from Soviet occupation, while in Ukraine, she said, it is only now happening.

"It is in our interest that such a huge European country as Ukraine also follows the rules and improves its welfare," Kallas said.

She noted that it is in the EU's interest that candidate countries implement democratic reforms (such as fighting corruption, establishing the rule of law, etc.).

Kallas disagrees with the statement that the accession of new members will become a financial burden for the EU, as Brussels is already providing substantial support to these countries, and after the reforms are implemented, they will be more powerful, interesting for investors and will not need to be supported.

Kallas is convinced that the enlargement process "needs to pick up speed". She believes it is advisable to start with baby-steps - accepting small countries, "whose presence in the EU will not even be felt".

"To show that we are open. That this is not a closed club," the politician explained.

At the same time, the Estonian prime minister stressed that "no one can count on a 'discount' in the accession process.

Kallas also noted that both the candidate countries and Brussels should be ready to accept new members into the EU.