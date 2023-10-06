Scholz opposes supplying Ukraine with Taurus missiles because their use allegedly requires participation of Bundeswehr soldiers

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz claims that the use of long-range Taurus cruise missiles requires the participation of Bundeswehr soldiers, so he does not support the provision of these weapons to Ukraine.

He mentioned this aspect for the first time at a press conference following the meeting of EU leaders in Granada in response to a question about his "red lines" on the issue of transferring Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"There is one point for us: the participation of German soldiers in any activity, even outside Ukraine, is impossible for us," Scholz said.

He assured that Germany will continue to support Ukraine and reminded that Germany is already the second largest supplier of arms to Ukraine, far ahead of other European partners. He also stressed that Germany is providing the weapons that the Ukrainian Armed Forces need most, namely air defence systems, artillery and ammunition.

Read more: Germany has 12 Patriot systems, one of which Scholz promised Ukraine - German Defense Ministry