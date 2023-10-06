During day, Russians launched 2 missiles and 57 air strikes, carried out 43 attacks from MLRS , - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information regarding the strikes of the Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine on October 6, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The statement said: "There were 28 combat engagements during the day. The enemy launched 2 rockets and 57 air strikes, carried out 43 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements.

Also, the Russian Federation launched another strike on Ukraine, using 33 attack UAVs of the type "Shahed-136/131". 25 enemy shaheds were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged."

Read more: During day, Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in Kupiansk, Lyman, Mariinka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, - General Staff