Ukraine will be fully prepared for heating season, - Minister of Energy Halushchenko

Ukraine will be fully prepared for the heating season, - Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

"Regarding the preparation for the next heating season...Regarding the readiness of the power system in general, I want to give such a general understanding that we will be fully ready both in terms of electricity generation and in terms of electricity transmission and appropriate resources for the heating season," Halushchenko said during the "hour of questions to the government" at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

Subsequently, according to him, this means that "the generation will fully ensure the consumption at the required level, as well as the resources necessary to generate the corresponding electricity, are and will be provided."

