We are working on finding right candidate, - Shmyhal about new Minister of Culture

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that the search for a candidate for the post of Minister of Culture and Information Policy continues.

"As for the Ministry of Culture, we are working to find the right candidate," Shmyhal said during an hour of questions to the government, answering a question when the candidate for the position of Minister of Culture will be submitted to the Parliament. This follows from the transcript of the plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, the appointment of the former head of the Ukrainian Cultural Fund, Yulia Fediv, to the post of Minister of Culture was expected in mid-September.

Read more: Ukraine could export up to 75% of grain harvested this year - Shmyhal