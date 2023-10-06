UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Brown visits Hroza village in Kharkiv region

The Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, visited Hroza village in Kharkiv region today, a day after a deadly attack by Russian troops.

As Censor.NET informs, the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs in Ukraine reported this on Twitter.

"These are the barbaric consequences of this war when 20% of the community population can be destroyed in seconds," she said.

Denise Brown led an interagency UN mission to visit the community and deliver urgently needed medical supplies and construction materials.

It will be recalled that 52 people, including a child, died as a result of the Russian strike on the Hroza village in the Kharkiv region. In addition, 4 people are considered missing, including two children. The Russian attack on the Hroza village in Kharkiv region hit a shop and a cafe where a memorial dinner was held.