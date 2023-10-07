Ruscists launched rocket attack on Odesa region, hitting boarding house and granary

On the night of October 7, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa.

Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Terrorists' targets are civilian and port-side infrastructure. In the Odesa region, a boarding house building and a granary near the port were hit. Missile debris and an explosive wave caused a fire in a garage cooperative. Several apartment buildings were damaged. Windows were broken," the report said.

It is also noted that no victims have been recorded.

Kiper later clarified that four people were injured. They were injured by broken glass. They were provided with all necessary medical assistance.