Enemy unsuccessfully attacked near Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, and Andriivka. Defense forces have partial success in Melitopol direction, - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the East and South of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step vacate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the reached borders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, Kremlin forces launched another rocket attack on a civilian object in the central part of the city of Kharkiv yesterday. As a result of such terrorist actions, 2 people died, and 30 more people were injured. 61 multi-apartment buildings, 17 private buildings, and 10 social and household objects were damaged.

During the past day, 34 combat clashes took place. In general, the enemy launched 3 missiles and 67 air strikes, carried out 46 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Air strikes were carried out on Ivanivka, Podoli, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Pisky-Radkivski in the Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region; Spirne, Vesele, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation remains unchanged in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

"In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" military defense unit in the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region. In the Lyman direction, the defense forces repelled 5 enemy attacks east of Makiivka, Luhansk region. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position south of Andriivka, Donetsk region. The defense forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries," the message says.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy carried out more than 10 unsuccessful attacks in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region. In the Shakhtarsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks near Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Staromayorske in the Donetsk region, and Pryiutne in the Zaporizhia region to the north.

In the Zaporizhia direction, our defenders are holding back the enemy in the area northeast of Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction. They have partial success north of Kopan and north of Novoprokopivka. In the course of conducting offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, eastern Andriivka of the Donetsk region had partial success. Our soldiers inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, continue to entrench themselves on the occupied borders, and exhaust the enemy," the General Staff noted.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying warehouses and successfully hitting the enemy's rear.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and 3 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

The units of the missile forces hit the control post, the anti-aircraft defense system, 6 artillery pieces, the personnel concentration area, and the enemy's EW station.