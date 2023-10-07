Meeting with Xi Jinping in November has not yet been planned, but it is possible, - Biden

US President Joe Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month is "possible", but plans remain uncertain.

This was stated by Biden, Censor.NET informs with reference to Reuters.

According to media reports, the White House is working to arrange a personal meeting between Biden and Xi in San Francisco in November. Biden's team has been working for months to make the meeting between the two leaders the centerpiece of the November 11-17 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. But Biden and US officials say the time and place of the meeting, as well as the issues to be discussed, have not yet been determined.

"Such a meeting has not yet been scheduled, but it is possible," Biden told reporters.

Read more: China and its leader Xi Jinping are "complicit" in Russian invasion of Ukraine, - head of British intelligence Moore

American officials believe that the meeting between the two leaders is necessary to mend US-China relations, which have been strained in recent years due to rising tensions over Taiwan and the expansion of Beijing's military capabilities in the South China Sea.