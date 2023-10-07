Hamas launched massive rocket attack on Israel, militants of Gaza Strip are trying to enter southern settlement. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Dozens of rockets were fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip. In the South, the country claims a clash between the army and militants.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Al Jazeera.

At least one rocket hit a building in the Gederot regional council, killing a 60-year-old woman.

"Hamas has conducted a combined operation involving rocket fire and terrorist infiltration into Israeli territory. The IDF will protect the residents of the State of Israel, and the terrorist organization Hamas will pay a very high price.

We urge the public to follow the directives of the Rear Command and stay close to protected areas, and residents of the areas bordering Gaza are asked to stay at home," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The IDF also said that rockets fell in several cities and towns, including Tel Aviv, where, according to the first reports of Israeli media, a direct hit to a residential building was recorded.

It was also reported that a rocket directly hit a building in Ashkelon. Dozens of cars caught fire in the city.





In addition, the IDF confirmed that, in addition to the rocket fire, "terrorists tried to enter one of the southern settlements."

It is noted that 16 people throughout the country have received medical assistance so far. In particular, two people are in critical condition, and six are in moderate condition.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was gathering top security officials for a meeting, and Defense Minister Yoav Galant was on his way to Gederot.