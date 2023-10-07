Risk of escalation pales in comparison to allowing Putin to win this war - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that Russia cannot be allowed to win the war against Ukraine. If Putin wins, he will most likely resort to violence again.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

Stoltenberg especially noted Berlin's recent statements about new arms deliveries: "I welcome Germany's statement that it will send another Patriot-type air defense system to Ukraine."

"I understand the concern that our support for Ukraine carries the risk of escalation, but this risk pales in comparison to the fact that we will allow Putin to win this war. If Putin wins the war in Ukraine, he will most likely resort to violence again," the Secretary-General emphasized.

"We can expect new Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system. Air defense is crucial for saving Ukrainian lives," Stoltenberg stressed.

As the debate over whether Berlin should supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles is heating up again in Germany, Stoltenberg praised Berlin.

"The supply of weapons is a national matter. I welcome Germany's decisive support for Ukraine," he said.

