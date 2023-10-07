In Tavria direction, losses of occupiers per day amount to 338 people and 52 pieces of equipment, - Defense Forces

In the past day, the occupiers lost 338 people, 52 units of military equipment, a warehouse of ammunition and one important object in the Tavria direction.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, the spokesman of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria region, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"For the past day, the total losses of the occupiers are 338 people and 52 units of destroyed military equipment, that is, all the activity of the enemy is reflected in his losses. These include, in particular, 7 tanks, 7 armored combat vehicles, 14 artillery systems, a BM-27 "Uragan" multiple rocket launcher system, 17 vehicles, and 2 units of social equipment. We also destroyed an ammunition warehouse and another rather important enemy object," Shtupun said.

According to him, another 27 units of enemy equipment were damaged.

