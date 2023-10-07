SSU detains Medvedchuk’s godfather, who was engaged in racketeering in Zakarpattia region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The SSU neutralised a criminal group that terrorised residents of the western border of Ukraine.

As a result of a special operation in Zakarpattia, a gang leader, a current deputy of the regional council, who has the status of a criminal authority in the criminal environment, was detained. This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

As noted, the offender is a long-time associate and godfather of Viktor Medvedchuk, who once appointed him head of the regional branch of the banned OPFL party.

In March 2022, the criminal even planned to become a member of parliament instead of his fellow party member Ilya Kiva, who was deprived of his parliamentary mandate.

According to the investigation, the detained regional council deputy organised a gang that tried to keep residents of the border region in fear and "extort" money from them.

For this purpose, they created artificial conflict situations or fictitious "commercial" disputes, and then demanded money for their resolution.

In case of refusal to pay the "tribute", the bandits threatened the victims with violence and "confiscation" of private property.

It is documented that the deputy, together with his "right hand man", another criminal authority, extorted a total of $135,000 from a local businessman. It is also noted that they received the first instalment of 20 thousand.

"To force the man to give the money, the gang leader's accomplice stole the victim's car and promised to return it if he paid the full amount of the fictitious 'debt'. The SSU officers detained the MP and his accomplice red-handed when they were receiving the first part of the money from the victim businessman," the statement said.

During searches of the deputy's and other gang members' places of work and residence, the law enforcement found material evidence of criminal activity.

The criminals have been detained and are being served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

- Part 4 of Art. 189 (extortion committed by an organised group under martial law);

- Part 3 of Art. 289 (illegal seizure of a vehicle).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided.

The SSU also noted that the investigation is ongoing to bring to justice all persons involved in the activities of the criminal group. The offenders face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The special operation was conducted under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor's Office.