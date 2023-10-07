Ukrainian Defence Forces advance up to 300 metres in east over last day - Eastern troop grouping

In eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian forces advanced between 100 and 300 metres in different directions over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the head of the press service of the Eastern Military Group, Ilya Yevlash, said this during a telethon.

"The enemy does not give up trying to recapture their lost positions. They are using artillery, tanks, mortars, and aviation. He fired 433 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Bakhmut direction, and used his aviation units twice. We managed to destroy a number of different artillery systems, including Msta-B, D20 and D35 cannons, as well as four FPV drones and two more ammunition depots," said Yevlash.

He added that in the east of the country, in different directions, the Defence Forces advanced between 100 and 300 metres over the past day. The enemy also continues to try to regain lost ground near Andriivka.

In total, he said, there were 10 combat engagements, during which Ukrainian defenders eliminated almost 170 occupants. Another five surrendered.

Heavy fighting is ongoing, the situation is tense but controlled by the Defence Forces.