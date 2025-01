On the afternoon of 7 October, an explosion was heard in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

In turn, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, wrote the following on his Telegram channel: "We are not filming Mykolaiv. Stay in safe places. I will provide all official information later".

Read more: Explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia