It’s too early to talk about Ukraine’s complete superiority in Black Sea, - OC "South"

It is still too early to talk about Ukraine’s complete dominance in the Black Sea.

This was stated by the head of the joint press centre of the Operational Command "South" Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The defeat (meaning the assessment by Western partners of the state of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. - Ed.) is not a complete victory in all battles. Therefore, yes, a functional defeat can be recognised, as it does show that they are not able to fully utilise their potential. But it is not yet possible to talk about Ukraine's complete superiority in the Black Sea. It would be incorrect and we should not underestimate the enemy. Therefore, we need to remember that they have missile systems that can strike throughout Ukraine, even from the port of Novorossiysk," said Humeniuk.

She added that although Russia is trying to hide its missile systems in the Sea of Azov, this does not provide them with full protection and confidence in their safety.

"They are also using the civilian fleet to block access to their warships, but none of this guarantees their success. We do not record their activity in other parts of the Black Sea, except for a fairly small strip from the southeastern direction of Crimea to Novorossiysk. They stay at least 100 nautical miles away from the Ukrainian-controlled coast. And they are active in the Black Sea mainly with the help of tactical aviation, when they terrorise sea transport routes centred around Zmiiny Island with guided bombs," said Humeniuk.

According to the spokesperson, this is done to discredit Ukraine as a country that ensures the security of the humanitarian corridor.

She expressed hope that the strengthening of air and missile defence, particularly in the southern regions and port infrastructure, would give Ukraine an advantage in this regard, as there would be more threats to aviation.