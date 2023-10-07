Death toll from Hamas attack on Israel rises: at least 100 killed, over 900 injured

The Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October killed at least 100 people and injured more than 900 others.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by The Times of Israel.

"The Ministry of Health reports that 908 victims have been taken to hospitals for treatment as a result of the ongoing Hamas terrorist attack on southern and central Israel," the report said.

According to the authorities, at least 100 people were killed in the unprecedented attack.

