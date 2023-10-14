Russians launched 2 missile and 37 air strikes, fired 47 MLRS during October 14 - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the Russian occupiers’ attacks on the territory of Ukraine on October 14, 2023.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"There were 43 combat engagements during the day. The enemy launched 2 missile and 37 air strikes, fired 47 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the statement said.

