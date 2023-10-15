Enemy attacks in Kupiansk region, near Avdiivka and Mariinka, were repulsed. About 60 clashes took place during day, - General Staff

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses the Kremlin’s terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple launch rocket systems not only at the military but also at a large number of civilian targets in our country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct defence in the east and south of Ukraine, an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive operations in the Bakhmut direction, destroying the enemy, liberating the temporarily occupied territories step by step, and consolidating their positions.

According to the General Staff, about 60 combat engagements took place over the past day. In total, the enemy launched 2 missiles and 43 air strikes and fired 59 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Private homes and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

"The airstrikes were carried out on Hremiachka of the Chernihiv region; Holubivka, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Podoly, Pischane of the Kharkiv region; Nevsky, Bilohorivka, Serebryansk forestry of the Luhansk region; Spirne, Rozdolivka, Klishchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultine, Keramik, Ocheretyne, Progres, Lastochkine, Avdiivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhayne, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka and Novodanilivka of Zaporizhzhya region; Beryslav of Kherson region," the message reads.

About 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions remains without significant changes.

It is also reported that in the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy's offensive in the areas of Makiivka, Serebryanske forestry in the Luhansk region and Torske in the Donetsk region. Our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks there.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian troops continue assault operations south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy keeps trying to break through our defences, but to no avail. Our defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomayske in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled over 10 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Mariinka in the Donetsk region yesterday.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

According to the General Staff, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers tried to regain their lost position in the areas of Robotyne and Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region 5 times but were unsuccessful.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the defence forces are engaged in counter-battery combat, destroying supply depots and successfully hitting the enemy's rear.

The Ukrainian defence forces continued their offensive in the Melitopol sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces carried out 12 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and 2 more on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

The missile troops hit a command post, 2 artillery pieces and an area where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.